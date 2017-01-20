Champion Owen’s in pole position

A Rugby student is enjoying life in the fast lane after winning a stock car competition in Holland.

Owen Bates took the title at the Junionr 1/12 Stock Car European Championships in Lobith.

During the competition Owen made his way through the preliminary rounds and competed in the final against eight other cars.

Starting the final in pole position, Owen kept his composure and won the race by four laps, and was crowned Junior European Champion.

He also competed against adults, and reached the semi-finals, during the event’s main competition.

Owen won the championship using a 1/12th scale stock car which is a remote controlled, scaled down, version of a full sized formula 1 stock car. The model, which is approximately 30cm long, is powered by an electric motor and is raced around a purpose built oval track. To hone his skills Owen has regular opportunity to train, and compete, at Rugby Stock Car Club, which is based at Rogers Hall on Deerings Road.

Owen, who is a Year 11 student at Avon Valley School in Newbold, said: “I only started remote control racing about four years ago and now practise at the club every week. Competing abroad for the first time was a great experience; when I realised I had won the race I froze as I couldn’t believe it.

“The club have a spare car which anyone can use if they want to try remote control racing.”

Alison Davies, headteacher at Avon Valley, said, “It is lovely to hear about students’ successes.”