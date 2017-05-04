Chance to be in charge of rugby at Rugby School

If you know someone who loves rugby more than most – both the game and our town – then this job might be for them.

Rugby School, the birthplace of rugby, is hiring a director of rugby who would be responsible for rugby across the whole school, in Rugby.

Rugby School has a very prestigious history with the game NNL-170327-234948002

It is a new position as the current director of sport, Simon Brown, is leaving.

Assistant head co-curricular Neil Gutteridge, who is spearheading the campaign to find the ideal candidate, said the school is looking for a professional with a proven track record.

“The position has become available with the departure of our current director of sport, Simon Brown,” he said.

“The successful applicant will be taking on the XV after an unbeaten season and an incredibly successful International Schools Sevens tournament, which attracted more than 200,000 people via our live streaming.

“No other school can offer a post quite like this, to be director of rugby at the birthplace of the game.”