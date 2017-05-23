Charity ball in memory of much-loved Rugby woman Christine

Break out your ballgowns and dust down your DJs for a charity ball in memory of a much-loved Rugby woman who died from cancer.

Christine’s Crew Summer Ball takes place on Saturday, July 1, at Citrus Hotel in Ryton, to remember Christine Addison.

Christine died from breast cancer aged 36.

She touched the hearts of hundreds of people during her life and helped raise thousands of pounds for others before she lost her brave fight.

Her twin sister Rachel Hoggins, who is one of the organisers of the ball, said: “Following last year’s successful summer ball, we are holding our second one which promises to be a great night to raise money for those affected by cancer in memory of the wonderful Christine Addison.”

Rachel, who has carried on the legacy of fundraising group Christine’s Crew, said life would never be the same without her sister, but fundraising keeps her memory alive.

Everyone is welcome to the ball, at the former Holiday Inn, London Road, Ryton, from 7pm - 1am. Over 18s only.

Tickets are £55 each which includes a three course meal and table magician, live music, DJ and raffle.

Email christines crew2015@gmail.com or like Christine’s Crew Summer Ball on Facebook.