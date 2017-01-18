Charity ball will help children

A charity is hosting a summer ball at Coombe Abbey in Brinklow .

It is being held by Circles Network to support their work alongside disadvantaged and disabled children and young people.

Mandy Neville, the charity’s CEO, said: “If last year’s event is anything to go by it will be a fabulous night where people thoroughly enjoy great food and friendship, entering into the spirit of philanthropy and making a real difference to people’s lives.”

She said the charity is unique in that it supports a wide range of disabled and disadvantaged people.

“This year will be even more luxurious and even more fun,” added Mandy.

“With tables of up to 11 available as well as individual tickets, it’s the perfect place to meet new people or take a group for a birthday, special occasion, corporate event or just for fun!”

Proceeds from the ball, on July 8, go directly into their work with children, helping hundreds of local children to create dreams and aspirations that would not otherwise come to fruition. Early bird tickets are available for £45 each until end of March. Call Circles Network on (01788) 816671.