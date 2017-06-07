‘Check smoke alarms weekly’ plea after Bilton kitchen fire

Firefighters urged people to test their smoke alarms every week after a kitchen fire in Bilton last week.

Two Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service fire engines from Rugby were sent to a house in Montague Road at around 7pm on Wednesday, May 31.

The hob was left badly damaged from the fire. Photo: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service NNL-170506-173839001

Smoke was coming out of the front door but luckily the residents had escaped the property by the time crews arrived, Rugby Fire Station wrote on Facebook.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, thermal image camera and PPV fan to clear smoke and extinguish the fire, which was confined to the kitchen.

The Fire Emergency Support Service contacted the homeowner and also provided support at the scene.

