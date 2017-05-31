Child car seat safety checks at Elliott’s Field

Child car seat safety will be highlighted at Elliott’s Field Shopping Park as police officers will be offering advice and carrying out checks for parents.

Officers will explain how to correctly fit and safely maintain child car seats and carry out checks on existing fittings from 10am to 4pm on Saturday June 3.

PC James Graham, of Rugby West Safer Neighbourhood Team, said the event has proved popular in the past and emphasises the need for motorists to pay careful attention to how their child car seats are fitted.

“Last year when we were at Elliott’s Field, 125 car seats were checked,” he said.

“In 2016 incorrectly fitted seats in Warwickshire occurred five per cent less than the rest of England, the national average being 76 per cent. It’s important that people come along and make sure their car seats are safe for their children to use.

“Some of our Neighbourhood Team have passed an IOSH-accredited Health & Safety course in child car seat safety so we will be in a position to provide up-to-date advice and checks.”

It is the driver’s responsibility to ensure children are in a correctly-fitted car seat.

As well as getting over the serious message, there will be plenty of opportunity for the public to chat to officers and also to take a closer look at police vehicles at Elliott’s Field.

The event is part of the Special Constables Weekend when Specials around the country will be engaging in community activities and highlighting the work they do.

Special Constables, who are volunteer part-time officers, have the same powers in law as regular police officers, including powers of arrest, and play a vital part in local policing.

For more information, visit www.elliottsfield.co.uk.