Churchover man takes on ultra marathon for people with Alzheimer’s

A Churchover man has successfully completed an ultra marathon boosted by support from his colleagues.

Andrew Robinson took on the non-stop, twenty-seven hour, 100 kilometre challenge to raise money for Alzheimer’s UK accompanied by eight friends.

The challenge, rated as strenuous in the Ultra-marathon world, runs from the centre of Bath up to Cheltenham a along the Cotswold Way is renowned for a succession of over 2,000 metre steep hills and descents which sap energy from the competitors.

Andrew’s team of nine joined 2,000 competitors with two members agreeing to walk the first 25km, a further three going for 50km and Andrew and the remaining three looking to try and achieve the full 100km.

Team organiser, Andrew said: “Mission Accomplished – everyone achieved the distance they set out to do and with sponsorship still coming in, we have raised over £4,000 for Alzheimer’s UK thanks to support from people in Churchover.

“It’s an astonishing achievement for all the team and especially the four of us, who managed the full 100km.”