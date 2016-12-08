Cinderella is full of festive sparkle

Cinderella, Bedworth Civic Hall, until December 27 Review by Lucie Green Tickets: 024 7637 6707

The panto wand was waved with real vigour this week as Cinderella kicked off its run at Bedworth Civic Hall.

It was a truly magical performance, bringing bucket loads of sparkle to the festive season.

Cinderella is often mooted as the greatest panto of them all and the cast did enough to ensure its crown won’t slip anytime soon.

In the title role, Jordan Dodd is everything you’d want from a fairy tale damsel in distress. Jordan puts in a real beauty of a performance and won the hearts of her audience.

Andy Pierce once again plays her sidekick Buttons and I can’t praise his stage presence enough. Georgia Phillips and Connie Nash also put in great performances as Prince Charming and the Fairy Godmother.

But it was Lydia Kate Norton who stole the show for me with her delightful portrayal as Mervin the Mouse.

This year’s performance is pure panto magic for young and old alike.