Clifton’s Think Pink Fest boosts charityfunds by another £2,246.50

Now in its third year, the annual Think Pink Fest has raised another grand total for two charities.

The music festival at The Bull Inn in Clifton-Upon-Dunsmore, featured eight bands raising £2,246.50, with proceeds to go to breast cancer charities - Coppafeel and Against Breast Cancer.

The latest fundraiser takes their three-year tally over the £8,000 mark.

Acts Eve Singleton, Hanzo, Behind The Settee, The Upsiders, Courthouse, Stone Punch, The Record Covers, Synthmachine, were joined by DJ Kris Starkey and PA company MS Sound Coventry who donated their time to helpthe two charities.

Boosting the total was a big prize raffle, with donations from businesses including Experience Hair Design, Pink Chocolate, Etcetera, and Urban Beauty.

Organisers hope that the 2018 event will help to break the £10,000 grand total.