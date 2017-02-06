Clock Towers event highlights ‘The elephant in the room’

The Survivors Trust and a local Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre (RoSA) are hosting a joint event called ‘The Elephant in the Room’ at the Clock Towers Shopping Centre in Rugby on Thursday (February 9) between 10am and 4pm. The event is timed to coincide with the Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week.

Event organiser Linda Lewis made a call for people to go along and show their support on the day.

She said: “We will be asking members of the public to write messages of support to victims/survivors of this heinous crime, which we plan to display on our website.

“We shall be bringing our mascot for the day, Ellie, a large blow-up elephant (above) to demonstrate how an important and obvious topic such as sexual violence and abuse, isn’t normally discussed, as such discussion is considered to be uncomfortable.”