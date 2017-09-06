Clock Towers to be renamed and reopened

The Clock Towers shopping centre in Rugby is set to be renamed and unveiled in a celebratory weekend after almost 18 months of refurbishment and redevelopment.

The shopping centre will be renamed as Rugby Central – the date for the official unveiling of the updated centre is yet to be announced.

A spokesperson for CT Properties, who own the shopping centre, said: “Anybody who has visited Clock Towers Shopping Centre over the last year or so will have noticed the new life that is being breathed into the retail space, overhauling outdated services, as well as refreshing and modernising the centre’s finishes and amenities for the benefit of current and future visitors alike.”

As well as structural repairs to the mall, granite flooring, updated benches and a new roof have been added.

Security improvements have also been made, with an updated CCTV system being installed.

Free wifi, modern lifts and a disability compliant ‘pay on foot’ machines that provide for chip and pin payments will be among the amenities offered to customers.

Robin Swift, centre manager, said: “The refurbishment of Clock Towers has been a massive project but one which I’ve enjoyed watching develop. It will be exciting to see the new entrances and signage unfold and the centre transform into Rugby Central.

“All of our tenants – current and new – can’t wait to welcome shoppers into a space that they are proud to be a part of.”

Aftab Gaffar, managing director of Rugby First, said: “The development of Rugby Central is essential for the town and our community.

“The new branding and refurbished entrances will be an enhancement for Market Mall and Market Place.

“We look forward to working closely with the management to promote the centre within the town of Rugby.”