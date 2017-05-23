Co-op grant for Long Lawford job hunting club WiFi

A group helping people in Long Lawford find jobs online was given a grant to pay for broadband by the Heart of England Co-operative Society.

The Buddy Club was given £360 to fund the internet in the methodist church where it meets every week.

The contribution comes from the Co-op’s Helping Hearts Awards Scheme, which also gave grants to the 1st Rugby Boys’ Brigade, Rugby Mental Health Social Group and Knightlow Primary School in Stretton-on-Dunsmore.

Stuart Bussey, who runs the Buddy Club, said: “This latest project will help us to give a lot of support and assistance to vulnerable members of our community.”

The WiFi connection will also be available to the youth club which meets at the church, and opens up the possibility of an internet cafe.