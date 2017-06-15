Collision closed section of A5 near Rugby

The A5 near Rugby has been closed in both directions because of a collision.

The road has been closed between the A426 (Cosford) and the A428 (Crick)

A diversion has been put in place while the collision is being dealt with.

For those travelling southbound they should exit the A5 at Churchover and follow the solid triangle symbol.

Take the A426 southbound and then take the M6 southbound at Junction 1.

Motorists should continue onto the M1 southbound to Junction 18 then exit and take the 3rd exit off roundabout onto the A5. At the next roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A428. At the 2nd roundabout take the 1st exit to rejoin the A5

For those travelling Northbound they should exit the A5 at Crick and take 3rd exit on roundabout onto the A428.

At the 2nd roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A5 southbound. Then take the M1 northbound at Junction 18.

At junction 19 take the M6 northbound to Junction 1. Take the 3rd exit off roundabout onto the A426 northbound to rejoin the A5 at Churchover.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible and to allow extra time for their journey.