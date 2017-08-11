Colourful tribute to caring Amber who died aged 26

Have your say

Funds are being raised in memory of a caring Rugby woman who collapsed and died after suffering a cardiac arrest aged just 26.

Emily Nown has joined forces with make-up artist Candice Fuller to hold a raffle throughout August finishing with a 12-hour nailathon.

Amber (fight) out with friends.

The friends hope to raise hundreds of pounds in honour of Amber Robinson.

Emily, who runs the Nail Retreat in Daventry and Candice are holding a raffle thare raising money for CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) after the untimely death of their friend and client.

Emily said: “Amber was 26 years old, in relatively good health and had no known heart conditions, when she suddenly and unexpectedly collapsed at work after suffering a cardiac arrest.

“Despite the amazing care that she received in hospital, Amber passed away four days later.

Her death was recorded as SADS (Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome).

She said Amber was kind and caring and always had a smile on her face.

“She wanted everyone to be happy. She recently got engaged and was busy planning her wedding. Her death has left her family and friends devastated.”

Every week in the UK at least 12 fit and healthy young people die of undiagnosed heart conditions, cardiac screening can help save young lives, young people should have the choice to be screened.

CRY is a national charity that raises awareness of potentially life threatening cardiac abnormalities in young people and promotes screening. CRY also offers support to families.

Raffle tickets are available to purchase from either branches of the salons Wharf farm, Kilsby Lane, CV21 4PN or 9 St. John’s square, Daventry NN11 4FG.

Bookings can be made for the ‘Nailathon’ by contacting Emily 07581 227121 or Candice 07961091625.