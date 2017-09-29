Comic Con coming to the area for the first time

Comic Con is set to come to the area for the first time this Sunday, October 1.

An array of special guests, including actors from Game of Thrones, Doctor Who and Star Wars will be present to give autographs and meet fans.

The only HBO-approved ‘iron throne’ will be on display alongside Daleks

Unique to the event will be a Harry Potter-themed adventure, in which visitors will take part in lessons on subjects like defence against the dark arts.

Those participating in the wizarding lessons will be presented with their own wand to keep.

Over 70 traders will be present to sell collectables and souvenirs.

Organiser Jeff Cummings said: “This has been 10 months in the making.”

He said the idea to bring Comic Con to the area came when he was selling Marvel collectables at a convention in Birmingham last year and realised there was a gap in the Coventry and Rugby area for Comic Con.

The trader next to him, John Baran, agreed.

Mr Cummings set up a website within a week and the two set about organising Coventry Comic Con.

1000 tickets for the event have already been sold and Mr Cummings is hoping to sell 500 more before Sunday.

The event has partnered with Zoe’s Place, a charity which provides palliative, respite and end-of-life care to babies and infants aged from birth to five years suffering from life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Collections for the charity will be held during the event, with a charity auction taking place at the end of the day.

The event will be held from 10am to 5pm at Sports Connexion in Ryton-on-Dunsmore.

Coaches from Coventry Railway Station to the event have been scheduled.

For more information, or to book tickets, visit www.coventrycomiccon.uk