Community comes together to celebrate St George’s Day in Rugby

Rugby celebrated St George’s Day with a variety of fun events for all the family at the weekend.

Birds of prey displays, magic shows and St George on his horse entertained the crowds on Saturday, before the Scouts paraded around town on Sunday.

Sally Bragg (Mayor of Rugby), Stephanie Spackman (Assistant Manager - Sense for Deaf & Blind People) & Barry Parrin. NNL-170424-123224009

Organisers Rugby First’s managing director Aftab Gaffar said: “It was a great event that brought the community together.”

Shops in the town centre filled their windows with colourful displays for the annual competition.

Mayor Sally Bragg chose charity shop Sense as the winner.

Assistant manager Stephanie Spackman thanked everyone who helped, from the volunteers to those who donated items.

Peyton Wright, Tamia Wright & Emelia Wardle. NNL-170424-124033009

“Everything in the display was donated so it was a lot of effort but we’re delighted,” she said.

All pictures by Mike Baker.

Mayor Cllr Sally Bragg hula hoops NNL-170424-123249009