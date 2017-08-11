Community’s £900 charity BBQ after Rugby resident shows them importance of Guide Dogs

An Arden Close sheltered accommodation community has used a BBQ to raise £900 for Guide Dogs UK after a new resident showed them the importance of the charity’s work.

Marian Kirby, independent living coordinator for the sheltered housing, presented a £900 cheque to Katie Roots, a guide dog trainer of 12 years, during a ceremony held on Thursday, August 10.

Marian Kirby presents Katie Roots with the �900 cheque NNL-171108-112238001

A certificate of thanks on behalf of Guide Dogs was then presented to Marian Kirby.

Mrs Roots said: “We really couldn’t be more grateful - if it wasn’t for people like you we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.

“Having a guide dog changes people’s lives - it gives people confidence and helps with their mobility.

“It means everything to some people, without the dogs they could be housebound.

Katie Roots presenting Marian Kirby with a certificate of thanks NNL-171108-113212001

“The dogs bring so much - they are not just a guide, they are a companion and they work in partnership with their owner.”

Mrs Kirby said the community, which holds charity fundraising events regularly, became aware of the important work of Guide Dogs after Philip Neweon, who has been registered blind since he was six-years-old, came to live in the area.

Mr Neweon, 49, has had guide dogs for thirty years and said he would housebound without his dog, Flo.

He said having a guide dog gives him the confidence to go out every day and thanks to Flo, who is his fifth guide dog, he is about to go on holiday to Weston-super-Mare for nine days.

Residents took part in a guide dog demonstration NNL-171108-112409001

After the ceremony Mrs Roots gave a guide dog demonstration, where residents were invited to put on a blindfold and have a guide dog lead them around an obstacle course.

For more information about Guide Dogs UK, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk