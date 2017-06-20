Community spirit alive: Rugby neighbours enjoy street party in the sun

Community spirit was flowing out of the drinks jugs in Rugby as neighbours enjoyed a traditional British street party on Saturday (June 17).

Richmond Road, Slade Road and Boundary Road were all closed for the day as residents tucked in to a feast of sandwiches, strawberries and more, all on gingham-clad tables with plenty of bunting.

Dozens turned up to enjoy a street party on Richmond Road. Photo courtesy of Donna Henry NNL-170620-123522001

The day was part of a national campaign, The Great Get-Together, which saw thousands of street parties held across the country to mark the one-year anniversary of MP Jo Cox’s murder.

Residents Donna Henry and Fran Condry organised the event and were bowled over by the response from the neighbourhood.

“It really was a lovely day with over 88 people RSVPing, everyone contributed in their own way and it being on our doorstep made it feel like the easiest party to go to,” Donna said.

“It was especially lovely that the children felt free to roam the street, without the parents having to worry about traffic.

“It felt like a wonderful way to start off summer and I am sure throughout this summer we will be meeting up again.

“I very much encourage others neighbours and streets to get together especially in this good weather.

“We will be enjoying the benefits of our party for several weeks and months to come.”

Tesco donated bread and fillings for sandwiches, Sainsbury’s gave several boxes of strawberries, and the leftovers were given to homeless charity Hope4.

A collection jar also raised £110 for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

“I can now walk down the street and wave at someone I met on Saturday who I didn’t know before,” Donna said.

Donna added that many people said they were keen to do the party again as they had such a good time.

