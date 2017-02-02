Competition winners give it their best shot

Judges had a tough job selecting winners of the Rugby Rotary Young Photographer of the Year competition.

Once again, the standard of entries was high for this year’s competition, run by the three Rotary clubs in Rugby and supported by the Rugby Advertiser.

Morgan Thomas.

‘Reflection’ was the theme and entrants had to send in three A4 photographs portraying their own interpretation, along with a description of what inspired them.

Photographer Jamie Grey shortlisted the entries down to the final three and Rugby Advertiser photographer Mike Baker selected the winners.

The winners are Intermediate: Lauren Hill, 12, Ashlawn School with ‘Reflecting Black & White’; Senior: Morgan Thomas, 16, Lawrence Sheriff School with ‘Reflecting On Past Skies’,

They will be presented with £50 and a certificate from Rugby Mayor Sally Bragg at the opening of the Rotary Young Photographic Exhibition on February 18 at St. Andrews Church in Rugby. It runs until February 26, from 10am-2pm and admission is free.

All entries receive a certifitcate of merit.

Terri Morgan, assistant district governor, from Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast and competition organiser, said: “Once again the standard of entries were remarkable, in my opinion they are all winners.

“The students have let their imagination run riot on the theme Reflection - from the conventional to the unpredictable, the entries were so diverse.”

She added: “I would encourage as many people as possible to go and view the exceptional talent.”