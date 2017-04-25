Concerts will mark 150 years of Rugby Philharmonic Choir

People from all over the UK will join Rugby Philarmonic Choir for a Come and Sing day on Saturday.

It takes place at Rugby School’s Temple Speech Room as part of the choir’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

Performing in concert.

Mervyn Bethell, music director of Rugby Philharmonic Choir, said: “As part of our celebrations, one major event is taking place on Saturday when the eminent composer/conductor John Rutter will be coming to hold a Come And Sing day.

“This is going to be a big event and has attracted singers, not only in Rugby and Warwickshire, but from all over the UK and also internationally.”

It will take the form of a singing workshop and will include 400 voices, female and male, from all across the UK and also international visitors.

“We are hoping the day will be a resounding success after the widespread interest which it has created,” added Mervyn.

“Further to this event, the choir has two other celebratory concerts planned.”

Tickets for Saturday’s event are £15, no concessions.

The day runs from 10am - 4.45pm.

For more information, telephone (01788) 815709.

Visit www.rugbyphiharmonicchoir.org.uk for tickets.