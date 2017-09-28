Controversial Long Lawford Primary head to leave for personal reasons

The controversial headteacher of Long Lawford Primary School is set to leave for personal reasons.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson said: "Joanne Murphy will not be in school during the autumn term and will be leaving the school due to personal reasons.

"During the autumn term the school will be led and managed by the two deputy headteachers."

Tasked with overseeing the expansion of the school into a three-form entry, Ms Murphy was appointed head on April 24.

She began to attract criticism from some parents, resulting in a petition of 'no confidence' which gathered 255 signatures.

The headteacher was accused of wanting to sack staff living in the village, shuffling staff around and reducing the amount of swimming lessons - as outlined in a previous Advertiser article.

A letter sent out by governors on Thursday (July 20) outlined their full support for Ms Murphy.

Katy Smith, whose child goes to the school, previously told the Advertiser there are a lot of parents who support the head teacher and she criticised the ‘witch-hunt’ against Ms Murphy.

She said: “She’s not perfect and I don’t agree with everything she’s done, but I think she should be given time to make the changes in the right way and be judged on those changes being implemented, rather than criticised the second it happens.”

Warwickshire County Council previously said: “The recently appointed head teacher of Long Lawford Primary School has been reviewing the school’s priorities, curriculum and finances to ensure the best outcomes for pupils.

“One element of this is an overall reduction in the time devoted to swimming, to ensure more curriculum time is available for core teaching and learning priorities, including reading, writing and maths."