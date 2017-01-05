Could you be a volunteer?

Here’s the latest WCAVA Inform column - an insight into the work of Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action - Rugby office.

WCAVA Rugby would like to say a big thank you to all of our wonderful volunteers for their loyalty and dedication. We could not run our office reception, ConnectWELL or Community Transport projects without you! In our Rugby office, we have 42 volunteers, some of whom have been with us for many years, whilst others have only recently started volunteering their time to help us. We value you all. We always need new volunteers for a range of exciting opportunities. If you are interested in getting involved, there are two ways you can do this - either contact Carol Kavanagh, volunteering co-ordinator on (01788) 539578 ckavanagh@wcava.org.uk or you can use our new ‘Volunteer Connect’ volunteering portal, through our website. At WCAVA we are recognising and supporting the 150,000 active volunteers across the county who give back to their local communities. We are making it easier to find local volunteer opportunities by launching ‘Volunteer Connect’ through our website: www.wcava.org.uk/volunteering Whether you are interested in helping others as a befriender, sharing your passion for fashion in a charity shop or assisting to run a helpline, you’re bound to find something to suit you.

Carol Kavanagh, Volunteering Coordinator, and volunteer administrator Pauline Smith.

On Tuesday, January 24, Carol will be hosting a ‘New Year, New You’ drop-in at WCAVA’s North Street office (numbers 19-20) to help people interested in volunteering register through ‘Volunteer Connect’. Come and join us for a coffee between 10am and 2pm.