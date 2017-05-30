Council environment chief and wife found dead at Rugby home

One of Rugby Borough Council’s chief officers and his wife were found dead at their Rugby home on Sunday (May 28).

Sean Lawson, 50, and his wife, 63, were discovered at a property on Wiggins Close at around 2.45pm after concern was raised for the occupants.

Sean Lawson was instrumental in planting of the Diamond Wood in the Rainsbrook Valley. Pictured at the community tree planting day in January, 2013 NNL-170530-162808001

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and they are not looking for anyone else connected to the deaths.

In a joint statement, council leader Michael Stokes and executive director Adam Norburn paid tribute to Sean who was head of environment and public realm.

“It is with great sadness that we must announce that Sean Lawson and his wife passed away over the weekend,” the statement read.

“Sean was 50-years-old and head of environment and public realm at Rugby Borough Council.

“Sean had worked at the authority for 12 years, most recently as a head of service.

“He sat on the Rugby Community Safety Partnership and chaired the Rugby Safety Advisory Group.

“He had overseen a number of major projects, most notably the build and operation of the Rainsbrook Crematorium and the planting of the Diamond Wood, where he planted several trees in person.

“Sean was close to his staff and news of his death has been a shock to us all.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

The couple’s next of kin have been informed.

Detective Inspector Matthew Pyatt added: “We are not treating the incident as suspicious.

“The incident was contained to the property and we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

“The case will be handed over to the coroner.”