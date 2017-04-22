Councillor proposes motion to back rural GP shortage scheme

A village councillor is calling on Rugby council to support a scheme to tackle the shortage in rural GPs.

Cllr Leigh Hunt proposed a motion asking Rugby Borough Council to lobby the Secretary of State for Health to introduce a scheme to attract more doctors to take up positions at rural surgeries.

The Clifton, Newton and Churchover representative takes inspiration from West Lindsey District Council, in Lincolnshire, whose health commission is fronting the campaign.

Cllr Hunt wants the council to write to the MP, health secretary and other authorities to support the proposal in the motion made ahead of Tuesday’s full council meeting.