Couple fundraising for son's operation

A couple are raising funds to pay for a private operation for their seriously ill three-year-old son after unexpected delays left him waiting for vital surgery.

Suzannah Peacock and her partner, Peter Holmes have so far raised £1,055 towards a vital operation which would treat their son Oliver’s obstructive sleep apnoea - which leaves him gasping for air when he goes to sleep.

Miss Peacock, originally from Rugby and now of Yelvertoft, said her son has never been able to have an uninterrupted night’s sleep.

Oliver is barely able to eat and long-term sleep deprivation has left him struggling to concentrate or learn.

She said: “For a while we thought he was just one of those kids who has trouble sleeping but then he just got worse and worse in the last three months.

She said Oliver’s situation deteriorated even more when he developed a chest infection.

Miss Peacock said: “Five weeks ago I went upstairs and put him to bed.

“He fell asleep then I could hear him struggling to breathe - he couldn’t get to 10 seconds without gasping and waking up.”

After calling an NHS helpline the couple took Oliver to see a doctor the next morning.

The doctor said Oliver’s case was urgent - Oliver was then seen by specialists in hospital.

Unforeseen delays in getting surgery on the NHS have prompted Oliver’s parents to seek private treatment.

Miss Peacock said she has spoken with a private healthcare provider, and has been told Oliver could be operated on within 7-10 days once the funding target has been reached.

The couple are now planning a fundraising event.

The fundraiser will include a raffle, for which local businesses have donated prizes including wine, toys, and a child’s term at Stage Coach Performing Arts School.

The event will take place on Sunday December 3 between 11am and 1pm at Yelvertoft Reading Room.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/oliverholmes