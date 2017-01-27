Crafty fun at garden centre

Children are invited to get crafty at a Rugby garden centre with a series of special events this month.

The sessions at Wyevale Garden Centre are aimed at children aged between three and eight years old and are designed to entertain, inspire and encourage little ones to engage with the joy of the garden by offering them a chance to make a bird feeder, paint a nest box, bake delicious seeded flapjacks.

Youngsters can also design their very own bird finger puppets and turn a terracotta pot into an owl in which to plant seeds ready to grow this spring.

Visit www.wyevalegardencentres.co.uk/events for more details and a full list of participating centres.

