Crash on major Rugby road leaves one injured and traffic partially blocked

One person is injured and motorists are facing delays after a crash on a major road in the Rugby area.

Traffic on the A5 next to Lilbourne Road and Rugby Road is subject to disruption after the accident.

A witness said the road is blocked by a three pile-up after a driver did not notice a set of temporary traffic lights in time to stop.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “At approximately 9:50am of today (22 August) Warwickshire Police received a report of a collision on the A5 at the junction of Dunsmore and Lilbourne.

“The collision was between 3 vehicles and there was one report of a minor injury.”