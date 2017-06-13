Appeal for information after theft at Newbold sports club

Police are appealing for information after several bottles of alcohol were stolen from a sports club in Newbold.

On Saturday, June 10 at around 9pm, two men were seen playing football in the car park of a sports club in Parkfield Road, which is believed to be Newbold Upon Avon Rugby Football Club.

According to reports, one of them asked for the time and then went inside the use the toilet.

Both men then ended up in the clubhouse and entered an upstairs store room.

Several bottles of alcohol were then stolen.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 426 of June 10.