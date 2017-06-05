Appeal for witnesses to Rugby takeaway assault

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man assaulted and verbally abused people in a Rugby takeaway in the early hours.

Officers are keen to trace potential victims to the public disorder incident at a takeaway in Church Street reportedly between 1-1.20am on Saturday, May 27.

The offender is described as mixed race and aged in his 20s. He was wearing a green net vest, black printed shorts held up by dark red braces and a black leather baseball cap.

PC Suki Basi of Warwickshire Police said, “If you were in the shop at the time and witnessed this mans behaviour please contact Warwickshire Police quoting incident number 37 of May 27.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting the incident number. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 24 year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and released under investigation.