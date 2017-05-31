Armed Ryton man tried to entice woman into train toilets

A Ryton-on-Dunsmore man who subjected a train passenger to explicit sexual remarks, before trying to entice her into a toilet with a knife in his pocket, was jailed.

Elvis Gaskin was on a train between Port Talbot and Cardiff when he made his unwanted advances to the victim, who was travelling alone, at around 3pm on May 11.

Feeling vulnerable and threatened by his actions, she moved to another carriage, where she raised the alarm with a member of train staff.

British Transport Police officers then met the train on its arrival at Cardiff Central and Gaskin was arrested.

On being searched, he was found to be carrying a folding pocket knife.

The following morning, Gaskin, 55, of Woodside Park, pleaded guilty at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court to possession of a bladed article and causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

He was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £115 compensation and £85 court costs.

Investigating officer PC Ceri Frost said: “Firstly I’d like to commend the victim for having the courage to report what was clearly a harrowing ordeal.

“No-one should be subjected to unwelcome sexual behaviour on the rail network, or anywhere.

“This was clearly an extremely unpleasant incident for her. She did nothing whatsoever to provoke or encourage Gaskin, and felt threatened and vulnerable throughout the ordeal, particularly as she was travelling by herself.

“She was deeply offended by his behaviour that afternoon and, as a result, no longer feels comfortable travelling alone.”