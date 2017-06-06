Armed thief steals cash from hotel near Ansty

A thief armed with a large screwdriver tried to force staff at a hotel near Ansty to open the safe as well as stealing cash and a mobile phone.

A member of staff at a hotel in Coombe Fields Road was setting up for breakfast at around 3.20am on May 28, and noticed the reception till was open and cash was missing from inside.

He then noticed a safe in the office was open and, as he turned around, he saw a male standing behind him, holding a large screwdriver, according to police.

The offender told the staff member to open the safe but he was unable to do so, a police spokesman said.

The armed robber then forced the staff member to walk to the restaurant and open the till before stealing his mobile phone and making off on foot.

The male thief is described as white, around 5’6’’ tall with a slim build.

He was wearing grey joggers and top with a black hood covering his face and had brown eyes.

A witness saw a white car type van reversing down an access road near to the hotel and this may be connected, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident reference 73 of May 28.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.