‘Brazen’ fraudster from Barnacle jailed for conning park home owners

A conman from Barnacle and his brother, who defrauded vulnerable, elderly residents out of more than £100,000, were condemned as ‘greedy and unscrupulous’ by a judge.

John Henry King, 34, of Top Park traveller’s site, and his brother Nathan, 38, who traded together as Guardian Park Homes Ltd, were jailed for a total of five years at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday.

The 27 separate frauds involved the deliberate targeting of park home property owners on sites across the country from Northumberland to Somerset.

The brothers claimed they could fit external under-floor insulation to park home properties, which are difficult to keep warm, to help prevent heat loss. They also claimed jacks supporting the properties needed replacing and, in some cases, frightened victims by telling them their homes were in danger of collapsing.

Victims were charged grossly inflated amounts for poor quality and unnecessary works, or works that provided none of the claimed benefits.

One victim said: “At our age we are vulnerable people and this company took advantage of us.

“By saying the right things and advertising in the park home magazine they came across as very plausible people.

“The whole process has been very depressing and has shown our vulnerabilities.

“If you make a financial mistake it does become a depressing thing, but to learn that we will get our money back means we’re no longer in that state.”

Another added: “It is extremely sad and upsetting that this experience left me not believing or trusting anyone providing a service and to suspect everyone as having ulterior motives and being selfish and self-serving.”

The brothers’ foreman, Leon Williams, 29, of Coventry, was also sentenced after pleading guilty to his part in the frauds by leading the gangs of workers, suggesting additional works to properties, completing company paperwork and taking payment from victims.

He was arrested with other workers in March, 2015, at the home of an 82-year-old vulnerable woman living alone in Yorkshire – attempts were made to defraud her of £7,000.

Nathan King, of Tewskesbury, Gloucestershire, and his brother pleaded guilty on the first day of their trial at Teesside Crown Court.

The court heard victims’ statements, describing their loss of confidence, damage to their health, the extent of the financial problems the offending had caused them and their loss of faith in engaging with traders.

Judge Stephen Ashurst told the men: “This is in my judgement a bad case of its type. You are brazen, greedy and unscrupulous men.”

Williams was given 10 months in prison suspended for two years and ordered to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work for the community.

Speaking after the case, North Yorkshire County Council’s Matt O’Neill said: “This case demonstrates yet again the unscrupulous and determined way in which doorstep crime offenders are prepared to target the most vulnerable and cause them financial detriment and distress.”