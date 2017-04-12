Burglars steal kitchen goods from new build homes

Kitchen appliances including ovens and hobs were stolen from two new-build homes.

Burglars broke into the homes in Lutterworth Road, Churchover, by prising open the kitchen windows during the night of Wednesday, April 5.

Once inside the houses, the offenders took all the new appliances.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting 98 of April 6.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting its website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.