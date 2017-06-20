Burglars steal VW Golf from Cawston home

A Volkswagen Golf was reportedly stolen from a home in Cawston after thieves broke in and took the keys overnight.

Offenders entered a detached house in Danebury Way after pushing through the rear gate and breaking in via the back door during last Wednesday night (June 14).

Once inside, the burglars stole the keys to the VW Golf car and used them to steal the vehicle from the driveway.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 38 of June 15.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.