Burglars target six Rugby homes in five days

Six homes in Rugby were targeted by burglars in five days with numerous items stolen including an Xbox One, car keys and cash.

Between Friday (March 31) and Tuesday, thieves broke in to four properties and tried two others but failed.

One of the failed attempts was when a small window in the front door of a house in School Street, Churchover, was smashed just after midnight on Monday.

The sound woke the residents of the house who investigated and confronted the offender through the front door.

They demanded the keys to the resident’s car and ran off when the occupant refused to hand them over and called the police.

On Tuesday, offenders entered a home in David Road through a small ground floor window sometime between 8.15am and 1pm.

Once inside, the offenders carried out a tidy search of the house before making off with a quantity of cash, Sainsburys vouchers and four packets of cigarettes.

The burglars made off through the rear door and climbed over fencing and into an alleyway to make their escape.

On the same day thieves entered a home in Omega Place and carried stole several items before making off unseen.

An Amazon Echo and a Samsung Gear VR were taken after thieves broke in to a home in Lancaster Road after smashing a pane of glass in the front bay window between 8.30am and 4pm on Monday.

More tech items were stolen when burglars forced open a side window at a home in Lodge Road between 10am and 3.30pm on Friday.

Once inside, the offenders carried out an untidy search of the lounge and main bedroom before making off with an Xbox One with controllers and games along with the spare key to a Citroen vehicle.

In another failed theft, offenderss attempted to break into a caravan parked on the driveway of a home in Dickens Road between 6am on Friday and midnight on Monday.

Damage was caused to a window but they failed to get inside and nothing was stolen.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents, call police on 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.