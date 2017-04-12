Car and cash stolen in Long Lawford break-in

A car was stolen along with jewellery by burglars in Long Lawford on Monday.

The thieves scaled a side gate and used a patio slab to smash the rear kitchen doors of the home in Teeswater Close between 10am and 7pm.

Once inside the house, the burglars searched through kitchen drawers and a key cabinet to locate the keys to a VW Golf vehicle.

The offenders also searched through paperwork in the office and made their way upstairs to search two children’s bedrooms and the master bedroom, where they stole items of jewellery.

The thieves left the house and used the keys to steal the vehicle from the driveway.

Anyone with information should call 101.