Cash boost for Rugby’s Street Pastors

Rugby Street Pastors is one of 60 projects which help tackle crime and disorder across Warwickshire to have been awarded a share of a £1.6 million fund by the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Philip Seccombe.

The Commissioner’s Grants Scheme is an annual award which seeks to support initiatives which will make a positive contribution to the objectives of the Police and Crime Plan.

It is the first round of awards by Mr Seccombe.

In addition to £6,380 for the street pastors and money for other smaller projects, major contributions have been made for projects tackling child sexual exploitation, hate crime, substance misuse and diversionary projects for young people.