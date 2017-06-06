Cawston man jailed for sex and sharing naked photos with girl, 13

A Cawston man who used a 13-year-old girl for his own ‘selfish lust’ after exchanging messages and pictures with her and having sex was jailed today (Tuesday, June 6).

Jamie Ryder, 28, of Oatland Drive, pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to an offence of sexual activity with a child at a hearing in May.

Following an adjournment for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on him, he was jailed for four-and-a-half years at the same court and ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

He was also given a restraining order banning him from having any contact with the girl for ten years and a sexual harm prevention order restricting his association with children.

The court heard the offence came to light when a friend of the 13-year-old girl told a teacher at their school about her contact with Ryder.

As a result, the police were informed and, after officers had spoken to the girl, Ryder was arrested and his phone seized, said prosecutor Simon Hunka.

On his phone were texts he had exchanged with the girl, which Mr Hunka said were ‘full of innuendo,’ having begun with flirting and progressing to asking for photos.

Ryder denied the indecent pictures on his phone were of the girl, but he admitted he had sent her images the officers found of him exposing himself.

There were other messages between them, and he had also sent her texts telling her to delete their exchanges.

The girl confessed to her mother that she had had sex, but initially claimed it was with someone called Grant.

It was only later that she revealed it had been with Ryder on a single occasion.

As a result, Ryder was interviewed again by the police, and admitted they had had intercourse on an occasion when he saw her, added Mr Hunka.

Ian Speed, defending at the resumed hearing, said: “He indicated his plea in the magistrates court.

“There is no mitigation. He doesn’t understand how it started, but he fully accepts what he did, and he is very apologetic and remorseful.

“He just wants to do his sentence, and to come out and start a new life.”

Jailing Ryder, Judge Richard Griffith-Jones told him: “At 13, she was just a child, not to be the object of your selfish lust. Because you were weak and selfish, you caused her enormous upset and damage.

“Her perspective of relationships is at risk, and I only hope her sense of self-worth is not at risk. All that, you risk if you help yourself to someone who is vulnerable.

“In order to protect children from men who decide to help themselves, the courts set out guidelines for sentence.

“If she had been only a few months younger, the sort of sentence would have been well into double figures.”

