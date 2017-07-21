CCTV image released after assault in Rugby

A CCTV image of a man has been released by police as they would like to speak to him following an assault in Rugby.

A man in his 60s was reportedly hit in the head by an unknown man on Castle Street at around 6.55pm last Friday (July 14).

The suspect is believed to have run off in the direction of Albert Street, before turning right onto James Street.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to a cut on his head, where he was later discharged.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as he is believed to have been in the area at the time and could have important information to help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 389 of July 14.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.