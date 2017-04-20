Elderly couple from Binley Woods tricked into giving conman cash

A fraudster tricked an elderly couple in Binley Woods into giving him cash for work he did not do on Tuesday (April 18).

The man entered the home in Sir Winston Churchill Place through an insecure side door and walked around to the conservatory where the vulnerable residents were sat between 1pm and 2.30pm.

He lied to the occupants saying they owed him money for cleaning their windows and guttering and they handed over a quantity of cash before the conman made off.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 214 of April 18.