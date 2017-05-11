Gold jewellery stolen from Binley Woods home

Police are investigating a burglary at an address in Binley Woods reproted yesterday (Wednesday May 10) in which items of family gold jewellery were stolen.

Offenders had forced their way through the front door of the property in Rugby Road and stole a number of gold bangles and six watches.

Detective Sgt Neal Candelent said: “This burglary was committed in broad daylight so hopefully there were people around who might have witnessed suspicious activity, even if they did not realise the significance at the time.

“I would urge anyone who saw someone they did not recognise, or an unfamiliar car, in their neighbourhood to call us.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who is offered high value jewellery or watches for sale, or is aware of such items being offered for sale.

“In the meantime our officers will continue to work in the local communities to reduce incidents of burglary where family gold is targetted and offering crime prevention advice to those who might fall victim to this type of crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident 165S of May 10.