Harborough man charged with attempted murder over Wolvey collision

Two Market Harborough men have been charged, one with attempted murder, after a man was left with serious injuries in a collision in Wolvey.

A 51-year-old man from Warwickshire continues to recover from serious injuries to his leg, torso, head and back after being in collision with a vehicle on January 17.

John Tuff, 36, of Symington Way, has been charged with attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm and conspiring to steal a motor vehicle in connection with this incident.

He has also been charged with another seven counts of conspiring to steal a motor vehicle in connection with alleged offences in Leicestershire and Coventry in December, 2016, and January.

Another man, Matthew James Barker, 44, of Symington Way, Market Harborough, has been charged with eight counts of conspiring to steal a motor vehicle.

This includes the alleged offence in Wolvey on January 17, and alleged offences in Leicestershire and Coventry in December, 2016, and January.

Tuff and Barker will both appear at Warwick Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (Wednesday, May 24).