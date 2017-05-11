Hillmorton man jailed for sexually assaulting elderly women

A ‘ruthless’ Hillmorton man who sexually assaulted elderly women across the country in violent and calculated attacks was jailed for eight years today (Thursday, May 11).

Richard Saillet trespassed onto the homes of four pensioners in order to abuse them in a ‘very disturbing series of sexual assaults’.

Richard Saillet. Photo: Thames Valley Police NNL-171105-173353001

The 64-year-old man, of Crick Road, pleaded guilty at Oxford Crown Court on March 24, and was sentenced at the same court.

“Saillet targeted the women, due to their vulnerability, and planned his attacks,” senior crown prosecutor for Thames and Chiltern Crown Prosecution Service Jeremy Taylor said.

“He is clearly a calculated, ruthless and dangerous man.”

Saillet tricked the women into letting him into their homes, on one occasion forcing them onto a bed to assault her and another using violence when the victim tried to resist.

The offences last year were in Halesowen, West Midlands, on March 8; Botley, Oxford, on April 27; Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, on May 3; and Greens Norton, Northamptonshire, on May 19.

Another offence in Hethe, Oxfordshire, on August 12, 2015, was laid on file.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Richard Lewis of Thames Valley Police said: “This was a very disturbing series of sexual assaults where Richard Saillet has trespassed into the victims’ homes to carry out the offences.

“Saillet targeted his victims, who were all vulnerable, elderly women living on their own.”

Saillet was arrested on May 24, 2016, and charged with sexually assaulting four women aged over 16 on February 21.

He denied any sexual wrongdoing but was linked to the offences via DNA, Automatic Number Plate Recognition, mobile phone/cell site analysis, and phone billing evidence.

“This prosecution would not have been possible without the courage of the victims, who were willing to support proceedings,” Mr Taylor said.

“I commend them for their bravery.

“The physical and emotional impact on the victims of the abhorrent actions of this man is impossible to quantify.

“I hope that the convictions and today’s sentence give some small comfort to them.

“Our thoughts are very much with them all at this time.”