Increased police presence across Warwickshire over the weekend

Warwickshire Police say they will be increasing the number of police out on the streets over the bank holiday weekend following the terror attack in Manchester on Monday.

The force said that despite there being no specific threat, there would be an increased police presence across the county.

Chief Superintendent Alex Franklin-Smith: “Over the bank holiday weekend, Warwickshire communities can expect to see an increased police presence in towns and villages across the county. Following the tragic events in Manchester and the change in the national threat level, more officers are on duty in Warwickshire and across the West Midlands region”.

“We know that lots of activities and events are taking place over the busy bank holiday weekend and you may see officers patrolling in these locations. Whilst there is no specific threat to any location in Warwickshire, we believe it is important to have additional officers out on the ground providing reassurance to the many communities that we are proud to serve.

“Our advice to the public remains the same as always; remain vigilant, be alert but not alarmed and report any suspicious behaviour or activity on 0800 789 321 or in an emergency the public should always call 999. For further information about reporting suspicious behaviour visit https://act.campaign.gov.uk/.”