Irreplaceable family photos lost in Woolscott burglary

Thieves broke into a home in Woolscott while the owners were sleeping upstairs and stole their car which had irreplaceable family photos inside.

The offenders are thought to have forced entry through a kitchen window at the property on Main Road sometime between 10.45pm on Saturday, June 3, and 7.30am the following morning.

A quantity of cash, a handbag and a purse were taken from the kitchen as well as car keys to a black Mazda CX3 before the vehicle is understood to have been driven away.

A friend of the victims said priceless photographs including some of a deceased grandmother were in the car which was particularly upsetting.

“There were riding gear and dog walking stuff in the car too but the most important thing was the irreplaceable family photo collection,” the friend, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

“It’s very unsettling too when you are in the building that’s the thing.”

Enquiries are currently ongoing but officers are keen to speak to people who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 127 of June 4.