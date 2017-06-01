Lidl customers warned over Whatsapp competition scam

Discount supermarket giant Lidl has this afternoon, Thursday June 1, issued a warning to its customers about a WhatsApp scam using its branding.

A statement put out by the company on social media this afternoon read: “Dear Lidlers, a number of you have contacted us about a competition to win prizes from Lidl via WhatsApp. Unfortunately this is a scam.

“If in doubt about a competition, please contact us and we’ll be happy to verify any promotion we’re currently running.”

People are urged not to enter their details into the competition.

If you’re unsure if a promotion is genuine you can contact Lidl on twitter @LidlUk, search for them on Facebook or contact the firm on call 0800 977 7766/0370 444 1234.

If you suspect an offer is fraudulent you can also contact Action Fraud here.