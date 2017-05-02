Load of ‘drugs’ found on coach in Rugby

A suspicious package containing what is believed to be a substantial quantity of drugs was found on a coach in Rugby yesterday (Monday, May 1).

Warwickshire Police received a report of a suspicious package which had been found on a Megabus coach parked in Railway Terrace at about 2pm.

“The package contained quantities of an unidentified substance, suspected to be drugs, which will be forensically tested,” a police spokesman said.

“No further details available at this time. Enquires are continuing.”

Advertiser sources said Megabus staff found pillows full of what was thought to be drugs in one of their coaches near the bus depot.

A Megabus spokesman added: “We are assisting police with their inquiries into an item that was found by staff on one of our vehicles.”