Man hit with unknown object in Rugby alleyway

A man was left with a cut to his head after someone hit him with an unknown object in an alleyway in Rugby, police said.

The man, in his 30s, is said to have been struck in an alleyway between Murray Road and Grosvenor Road at around 7.20pm on Sunday (July 2).

The victim suffered a cut to his head that required hospital treatment and investigating officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact them.

Officers would particularly like to identify a man described as being small and of stocky/muscular build, who was wearing a black and white stripped T-shirt and dark blue jogging bottoms.

This man may have been in the area and could have important information about the incident, as could the driver of a green people carrier-type vehicle who is also believed to have been nearby at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 372 of July 2.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.