A man from Derby has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison for a burglary that took place in Dunchurch last year.

Ricky Lee Allen, 38, of Thurrows Way, Chellaston, appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday January 4 and Thursday January 5 in relation to the offence.

The burglary took place at Dunchurch a home on Tuesday April 5 last year. Jewellery and currency was stolen.