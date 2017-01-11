Man who was found dead on M1 near Rugby named

The man who was found dead on the northbound M1 near Rugby yesterday morning (Tuesday January 10) has been named.

He was identified as Ashley Hayes, 46, from Shepherd’s Bush in London.

Detective Sergeant Tony Hopkins of Northamptonshire Police said: “Through our enquiries, we believe that Mr Hayes may have been in the Toddington Services area, in Bedfordshire, at around 1.30am.

“He may have been given a lift from there, or may have hidden himself in a lorry, to enable him to get to where we discovered him.

“We need anyone who was there are the time and may have seen him or witnessed anything suspicious to contact us.”

“This may have been an accident or something more serious. We need to determine the circumstances that led to his death.

“There will be lorry drivers and other motorists who may have driven this stretch of road and some of them may have dash cam footage. We would urge anyone with any information to come forward.”

The incident closed the M1 between Daventry and Rugby for a long part of the day.

Anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 0300 011 1222.